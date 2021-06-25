CL King Initiates Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Research analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

