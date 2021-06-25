ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $366.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

