ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $121.87 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 761.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

