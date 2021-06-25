ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -829.39 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

