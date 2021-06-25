ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

