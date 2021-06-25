ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,238 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

