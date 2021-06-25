Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 156,985.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.73% of Tractor Supply worth $556,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.23. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

