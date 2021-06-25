Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $645,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.90. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,985. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

