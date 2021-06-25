Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $398.63 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,186 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.79% of Edison International worth $398,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 5,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

