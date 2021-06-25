Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,282,585 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $358,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $5,160,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.