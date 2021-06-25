Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,050,207 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,457,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050,207 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $251,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 19,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,549. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.