Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.84. 10,084,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.