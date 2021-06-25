Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.
- On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00.
Cloudflare stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.84. 10,084,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
