CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.