CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.54 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

