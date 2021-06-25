Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Major Shareholder Niels Sondergaard Sells 54,382 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.