Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,482. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

