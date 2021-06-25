Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 8,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.