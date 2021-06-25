Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,570.65 ($33.59). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,564 ($33.50), with a volume of 80,946 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,634.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

