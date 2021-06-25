ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $82.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $61.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of -409.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

