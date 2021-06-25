ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 170,013 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of COP opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

