Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider John Tognetti Sells 448,000 Shares

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 448,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,576,461.12.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, John Tognetti bought 41,500 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$10,424.80.

Shares of CEM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$11.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.35.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.