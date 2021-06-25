Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is Silver Rock Financial LP’s 8th Largest Position

Silver Rock Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,497 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 2.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 8,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

CSTM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.69. 36,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,926. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

