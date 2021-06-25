Contrasting Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Biglari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants -1.37% -2.68% -0.65% Biglari 43.75% 30.31% 17.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Biglari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.66 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Biglari $433.68 million 0.85 -$37.99 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biglari.

Summary

Biglari beats Ark Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

