Contrasting Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INmune Bio and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 28,859.69 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -19.14 Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 66.50 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -40.85

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

