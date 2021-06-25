Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTS. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

