Cormark Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.48 and a twelve month high of C$16.86.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

