Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,576 shares.The stock last traded at $37.12 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,640,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,991,000 after buying an additional 175,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $46,839,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,110,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

