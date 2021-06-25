Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Covanta were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Covanta by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Covanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVA opened at $17.81 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

