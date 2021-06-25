COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Reaches $0.15

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 79.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $17,383.82 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.