Cowen Initiates Coverage on Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BFLY opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

