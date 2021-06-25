Cowen Initiates Coverage on Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
BFLY opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
