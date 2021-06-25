Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,348 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $57,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,010. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $412.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.