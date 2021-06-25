Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

