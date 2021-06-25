Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $72,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $162.16. 17,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

