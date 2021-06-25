Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.