Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 37,386 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 38,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,510. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

