Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

