Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.73.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

