Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00007777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $8.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,848.51 or 1.00187602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

