Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.78. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

