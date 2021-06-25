Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 356.60 ($4.66).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 413 ($5.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.43. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,300.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

