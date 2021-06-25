Critical Contrast: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northern Trust and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 5 5 5 0 2.00 Popular 0 0 5 0 3.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $105.13, indicating a potential downside of 8.04%. Popular has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.78 $1.21 billion $5.83 19.61 Popular $2.60 billion 2.35 $506.62 million $5.87 12.94

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Popular. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 19.78% 12.22% 0.82% Popular 28.17% 12.47% 1.12%

Summary

Popular beats Northern Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 172 branches; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 118 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

