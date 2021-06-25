Critical Review: Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) versus Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunocore and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Immunocore presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.13%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 273.06%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunocore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunocore and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $38.67 million 40.91 -$95.14 million ($3.58) -10.25 Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 7.72 -$72.11 million ($1.80) -1.07

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics -635.11% -363.37% -120.56%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Immunocore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

