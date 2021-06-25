CSX Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46. CSX has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.
In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
