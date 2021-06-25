CSX Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46. CSX has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.