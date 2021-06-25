Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

