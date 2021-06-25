Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 137,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

