Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

