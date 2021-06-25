CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

