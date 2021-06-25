Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Erste Group

Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CYFWF opened at $7.62 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $8.13.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.