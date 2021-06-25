Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Erste Group

Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CYFWF opened at $7.62 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

