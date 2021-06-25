Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Cyren shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 617,858 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 62.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 512,399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the first quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 423.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

