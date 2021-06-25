CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

CyrusOne stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

